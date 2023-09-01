A major u-turn in a big-money transfer deal could see a window of opportunity open up for Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

The Owls are understood to be one of a handful of clubs interested in the loan signing of 23-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

The Star revealed earlier today that Championship rivals Swansea City had launched a bid in the region of £3m to take Buckley on a permanent deal and that the midfield technician was expected to make the move, leaving Wednesday’s interest on life support.

But The Star can now report that Manchester-based Buckley will not make the move to South Wales, with sources suggesting if he is to move from Blackburn, he would prefer to sign for a club in the north.

It opens up a window of opportunity that could see Wednesday able to take Buckley on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Buckley has fallen down the pecking order at Blackburn in recent months and having not been chosen to travel with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side for the trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend is keen on a club with the offer of first team football.

Wednesday are known to be keen to add to their midfield options. Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick is understood to have been at Middlewood Road today and is believed to be closing in on a loan switch.