The latest transfer news from across the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United prepare for the new season.

Hull City have reportedly received an offer from an unlikely source for former Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene.

The England Under-21 international joined the Tigers in a reported £4m deal last summer and went on to score 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions during what could now become his first and only season at the MKM Stadium. Several Premier League clubs are believed to have considered a move for the talented winger in recent months after he proved himself to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship.

However, last week brought reports La Liga giants Barcelona were considering a move for Philogene and journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed an offer of a one-year loan deal containing an obligation to convert the move into a permanent switch next summer has been submitted to Hull and a contract offer has been given to the winger.

The Sky Germany reporter said: “Been told the interest of FC Barcelona in Jaden Philogene is very concrete now! Exclusive detail: FC Barcelona have submitted an official offer to Hull City! One year loan with an obligation to buy (which is tied to certain conditions such as playing time) in 2025 of around €20-23m! Contract of the 22 year-old talented winger is valid until 2026. Barcelona have analysed him in detail.”

Leeds told to move for Sky Blues star

Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson has urged his old club to make a move for Callum O’Hare as he prepares to leave Championship rivals Coventry City.

The 26-year-old midfielder has made over 180 appearances for the Sky Blues since he joined them on a free transfer from Midlands rivals Aston Villa during the summer of 2020 and was a key part of the side that reached the semi-final of last season’s FA Cup before they suffered a brave defeat against Premier League giants Manchester United.

O’Hare is set to leave Coventry when his current contract comes to an end this week and the likes of Leicester City, Rangers, Celtic, Southampton and Burnley have all been linked with a free transfer move for his services. However, TEAMtalk have also claimed Leeds are considering a move for the former England Under-20 international and Robinson believes such a deal would work for his old club if they are forced into the sale of in-demand forward Crysencio Summerville.

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare | Getty Images

He told MOT Leeds: “Leeds are looking at players who won’t cost a lot of money at the moment, and obviously O’Hare falls into that category. We don’t know what will happen with players like Summerville and Gnonto yet – O’Hare doesn’t get into that side now, but does if they get sold. The biggest thing for Daniel Farke is to be aware and speak to the board about what they have available. This is nothing new – last season, Leeds will have organised a Premier League budget and a Championship budget, and Farke will have some idea of who will be there and who won’t next season.