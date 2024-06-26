Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United discover key fixture dates for 2024/25 season with derbies against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United on horizon

Sheffield United will open the new Championship campaign with an away trip to Preston North End on the first day of the 2024/25 EFL season. The Blades are back in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League and will travel to Deepdale on Friday, August 9 for a game televised live on Sky Sports.

The Blades are once again at home on Boxing Day, entertaining fellow relegated side Burnley at home, and end the season at Bramall Lane as well against Blackburn Rovers on May 3. Some long away trips, to the likes of Norwich, Plymouth, Bristol City and newly-promoted Portsmouth, are all scheduled to be played on Saturdays as things stand, with the EFL’s new Sky Sports deal potentially seeing some games moved as the season progresses.

Six potential games also clash with FA Cup rounds this season, meaning they will have to be rearranged if the Blades go deep in the competition, while many fans’ eyes will be drawn straight to the dates for the first Steel City derbies since March 2019 after Wednesday’s survival in the Championship last season. The Blades will host their city rivals at Bramall Lane on November 9, as things stand, and travel to Hillsborough for the return leg on March 15. Both games could still yet be moved, either for TV coverage or on police advice.

United also face another South Yorkshire derby against promotion favourites Leeds, who host the Blades at Elland Road in October and then travel to Bramall Lane in February.

Sheffield United’s 2024/25 fixture list in full (games/dates subject to change)

Fri Aug 9 Preston North End A

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat Aug 24 Norwich City A

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Watford H

Sat Sep 14 Hull City A

Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 21 Derby County H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Portsmouth A

Tue Oct 1 Swansea City H

Sat Oct 5 Luton Town H

Sat Oct 19 Leeds United A

Wed Oct 23 Middlesbrough A

Sat Oct 26 Stoke City H

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Blackburn Rovers A / Emirates FA Cup 1

Tue Nov 5 Bristol City A

Sat Nov 9 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat Nov 23 Coventry City A

Tue Nov 26 Oxford United H

Sat Nov 30 Sunderland H / Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 7 West Bromwich Albion A

Tue Dec 10 Millwall A

Sat Dec 14 Plymouth Argyle H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Cardiff City A

Thu Dec 26 Burnley H

Sun Dec 29 West Bromwich Albion H

Wed Jan 1 Sunderland A

Sat Jan 4 Watford A

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 18 Norwich City H

Tue Jan 21 Swansea City A

Sat Jan 25 Hull City H

Sat Feb 1 Derby County A

Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 8 Portsmouth H / Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed Feb 12 Middlesbrough H

Sat Feb 15 Luton Town A

Sat Feb 22 Leeds United H

Sat Mar 1 Queens Park Rangers A / Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 8 Preston North End H

Wed Mar 12 Bristol City H

Sat Mar 15 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 29 Coventry City H / Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Apr 5 Oxford United A

Tue Apr 8 Millwall H

Sat Apr 12 Plymouth Argyle A

Fri Apr 18 Cardiff City H

Mon Apr 21 Burnley A

Sat Apr 26 Stoke City A / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 3 Blackburn Rovers H