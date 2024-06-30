Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday know what their Championship schedules will look like in 2024-25

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United now know what their 2024-25 Championship fixture list looks like after the EFL confirmed the schedule for the upcoming season earlier this week.

The Owls are at home to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, August 11 while the Blades will mark their return to the second tier on Friday, August 9 with a visit to Deepdale to take on Preston North End. All eyes in Sheffield will have been most keen to see when the Steel City derby dates are as Untied and Wednesday prepare to renew their rivalry for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The first contest between the Sheffield clubs will be at Bramall Lane on November 9 with the Hillsborough meeting scheduled for March 15, 2025. Although both of these dates could change slightly if the matches are selected for TV broadcast.