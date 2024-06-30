Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are continuing to bide their time in the transfer market amid the proposed ongoing takeover of the club

Sheffield United’s proposed takeover by unnamed founders of a capital investment fund based in California is continuing as the clock continues to tick towards the 2024-25 Championship campaign.

In an encouraging update on the ongoing porcess, The Star reported earlier this week that the prospective new owners are both ex-pats who have an understanding of English football culture. The pair have also attended several United fixtures over the last year or more, in order to gain a better understanding of the club and its environment.

The transfer window has been open since June 14, but The Star understands any Blades transfers involving a fee are being held up by the takeover process. In the latest news, one former United target has made a move to Serie A while a contract decision is looming for another of the Blades’ targets.

Godfrey completes Serie A switch

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has joined Europa League winners Atalanta for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £10m. United had eyed a move for Godfrey back in January, while Joe Worrall and Harry Souttar were also players of interest before the Blades secured a loan deal for Toffees defender Mason Holgate. Godfrey was strongly linked with a departure from Goodison Park due to a lack of minutes. The 26-year-old featured just 16 times in all competitions last season.

“Ben is going along well," Everton boss Sean Dyche said in January. "His attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group. He hasn’t had as much game-time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously. I must make it clear, he's not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated not to play. But he is a fantastic pro and continues pushing himself and the group. And that’s what kind of guy he is.”

A statement on the Everton website read: “Ben Godfrey has left Everton to sign for Serie A club Atalanta for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old defender moves on after making 93 appearances for the Blues, having joined from Norwich City in October 2020.

“Godfrey, who earned his two England caps while at Everton, made his Toffees debut in the 2-2 Merseyside derby draw on 17 October 2020, played behind closed doors at Goodison due to Covid-19. Everyone at Everton thanks Ben for his service to the club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Shackleton contract decision looms

Sheffield United target Jamie Shackleton has yet to agree a new deal with Leeds United ahead of his contract expiring today. Shackleton is a player of strong interest to the Blades, and, as things stand, will be available on a free transfer.

Leeds confirmed at the start of June that Shackleton was one of two players in talks about extending his contract Elland Road. His current deal is up today, leaving him free to talk with other clubs. His contract expiring does not equal a departure from Elland Road but it is certainly a situation the Blades will watch with interest.