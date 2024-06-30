Over the years, some real cult heroes have pulled on Sheffield United’s famous red and white shirt – but not every signing proves to be a hit, and the Blades have also had a fair few forgettable signings too.
From treble winners at Celtic to players who went on to win European competitions, we took a trip down memory lane to pull out 19 players you may have forgotten ever graced Bramall Lane. How many of these can you remember in a United shirt? Fair play if you saw all of them play!
1. Jean Calve
The French right-back played 18 times on loan for the Blades, scoring once – and what a goal it was, an outrageous long-range effort against Preston on his debut for the BladesPhoto: Steve Parkin
2. Leon Britton
Perhaps the most unsuitable player ever to play under Kevin Blackwell’s management, 5ft 5in Britton made just 26 appearances for the Blades before realising the mistake he had made and returning to Swansea, where he is seen as a legendPhoto: STEVE PARKIN D3 1
3. Arturo Lupoli
Another player to score on his debut – against Wednesday, no less – former Arsenal man Lupoli couldn’t help United get promoted and returned to Italy, beginning a tour of random clubs until he retiredPhoto: Ady Kerry 07973 286863 or 01227
4. Elian Parrino
Joined the Blades on loan from Estudiantes, but boss Gary Speed said publicly that he wasn’t ready for English football. Made 14 appearances for the Blades in all, but couldn’t prevent them being relegated to League OnePhoto: Steve Ellis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.