Sheffield Wednesday's newest arrival revealed as attacker signs on
The Star reported on Saturday that the announcement of the 29-year-old’s arrival was imminent after he underwent a successful medical at Middlewood Road over the weekend, and now it has been made official.
Lowe becomes the fifth permanent signing of Danny Röhl’s tenure in South Yorkshire, joining Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Svante Ingelsson through the door as the Owls prepare for another campaign in the Championship.
He joins as a free agent as his contract with AFC Bournemouth comes to an end, however he has spent the last 18 months out on loan with Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City. In 2023/24 he turned out 35 times for the Swans, grabbing 12 goals and assists along the way, and has almost 200 appearances in the second tier to his name.
The club said in a statement, “The Owls are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of Jamal Lowe from Premier League Bournemouth. The 29-year-old becomes Danny Röhl’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, with the forward bolstering the Owls’ attacking options...
“The Reggae Boyz forward now moves to S6 ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Welcome to Wednesday, Jamal!”
