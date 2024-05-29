Sheffield United are the subject of a proposed takeover bid by a group of US investors. The proposed deal is now with the EFL after the Blades hierarchy completed their due diligence. The governing body for the Championship will now ask for providing proof of funds and about future planning proposals as part of their fit and proper ownership test.

The Blades are eyeing an immediate promotion back from the Championship in the 2023/24 season under the guidance of manager Chris Wilder following their recent relegation from the Premier League.