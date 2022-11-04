Arctic Monkeys debuted a range of new merchandise to support their seventh studio album The Car upon its release two weeks ago.

The band, founded in Sheffield, collated ten songs written by frontman Alex Turner, including singles There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint for their long-awaited album.

Many fans pre-ordered the LP on CD, cassette or vinyl and are now eager to purchase from the band’s range of apparel, accessories and prints which are available to buy from their official merchandise store.

Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: “My arctic monkeys merch came in 😍🫶🏼 never taking it off”

Another said: “Got my Arctic Monkeys CD with some free merch from my local record store. I feel like a cool kid.”

However, not all Arctic Monkeys fans have been left impressed by the merchandise and overall reviews have been mixed.

“Arctic Monkeys sure knows how to make the worst merch known to man,” one tweeted.

Another commented: “@ArcticMonkeys Their Merch is as underwhelming as their music now. 👏”

The band’s merchandise range includes keyrings, t-shirts, accessories and prints.

How much do Arctic Monkeys t-shirts and hoodies cost?

Sizes: small to extra-extra large

Arctic Monkeys branded t-shirts range from £25 to £35. (Credit Arctic Monkeys website)

The Car T-shirt - available in black or white - £30

Classic Logo Tee - available in black or white - £30

Oscilloscope Logo Tee - available in black or white - £30

Monkeys Tee - available in black - £30

Glitterball EU Tour Tee - available in black - £30

Monkeys EU Tour Tee - available in pink - £30

Ornate Logo Tee - - available in white - £30

Pink Circle Tee - - available in black - £30

AM Longsleeve - - available in black - £35

Arctic Monkeys Logo Hood - - available in black - £60

Logo Pistachio T-Shirt - available in pistachio-colour - £30

Album Photo T-shirt - - available in white - £35

What are the latest Arctic Monkeys accessories?

The Car Cap - beige with black writing - SOLD OUT

The Car Keyring - black with album logo - £6

AM Baseball Cap - black with pink writing - £25

The latest cap from the Arctic Monkeys store, with The Car album name on it, has sold out. (Credit Arctic Monkeys website)

Are Arctic Monkeys prints still available to buy?

This Saturday (5 November), Arctic Monkeys fans can catch a special episode of Later... with Jools Holland that is focused entirely on the Sheffield band.