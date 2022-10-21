Arctic Monkeys have now released their seventh studio album, The Car.

The long-awaited album features ten songs, including singles Body Paint and There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.

The Sheffield band previously announced a huge tour where they will be visiting the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

Musicians Nick O'Malley, Jamie Cook, Alex Turner, and Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

However, tour tickets went on sale for the UK on Friday 30 September - nearly a month before the release of the full album

This did not stop Arctic Monkeys fans snapping up every ticket, leaving the majority of venues sold out, including their two Hillsborough Park gigs.

Following the release earlier today, fans have described the album as “enjoyable” and “spotless” whilst not being afraid to share their chosen favourite track.

So, what are fans’ thoughts on The Car following its release?

Arctic Monkeys will be playing in Sheffield for the first time in almost half a decade.

One long-time fan took to Twitter claiming the Sheffield band have “changed a fair bit” since 2005, but that they still “adore” the music they are releasing.

He completed the positive Tweet: “The Car what an album, what a band!”

Another fan also mentioned the change in “music style”, but appreciated that “the only way to remain current and continue is to adapt their music style”.

They said the album “will definitely grow on” them within a few weeks.

Another also added that the album would have to “grow” on them, but chose Sculptures of Anything Goes as their favourite track.

It didn’t take long for Arctic Monkeys fans to start picking their favourite song, with one listener describing the “instrumentation” on the sixth track, with the same name as the album as “insane”.

She also added that the opening track, There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, should be a “bond song” - making reference to the James Bond movies.

One careful listener even rated each song from the album out of 10, with Body Paint and Hello You coming in first place with just seven points.

It seems this fan wasn’t too impressed with the album, giving it an overall score of 5.8, explaining to his followers that “almost every song sounds LITERALLY THE SAME”.

They did add that he loved the “melancholy feeling” and that the production was spotless.

However, they were not the only listener to favour Body Paint, which was released as a single on 29 September.

One listener said The Car was “enjoyable” but not their favourite out of the seven albums.

Another fan took time to “welcome back” the Sheffield band, as this is their first studio album since the release of Tranquility Base & Hotel in 2018.