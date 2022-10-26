Arctic Monkeys will perform on Later…with Jools Holland as part of a BBC Two special focused on the band
Arctic Monkeys will appear on an episode of Later... with Jools Holland on Saturday 5 November
Arctic Monkeys are set to showcase a range of their new and old songs on an episode of Later…With Jools Holland.
The band, formed in Sheffield, are expected to perform tracks from their latest album, The Car, as well as old favourites including 505.
The live music episode will air on Saturday 5 November on BBC Two at 9:35pm, complete with untold stories from the Arctic Monkeys previous appearances.
The first five episodes of the 61st series of Later…with Jools Holland have featured acts such as The 1975, Self Esteem, Burna Boy, The Big Moon, Raye, Suede, Hot Chip , and Simple Minds.
The Arctic Monkeys special will feature a look back at the band’s debut on the show in 2005, while also showing the four-piece as they discuss the process behind the making of their new album.
The rock band have chosen to perform 505, after the 2007 track recently gained viral success on TikTok.
Alex addressed 505 finding “a new life” among younger fans in a discussion with NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature about the band’s return.
The track is now the third most popular Arctic Monkeys song on Spotify - behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s AM album.
In the interview, Alex admitted that he was somewhat bemused by the revival of the song.
The frontman told NME: “Without having 505 at the end of our shows for a few years around 2008, I’m not sure if it would have found the new life it has now.
“I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m taking credit, even if it wasn’t totally unexpected, the attention around 505 is really quite special.”