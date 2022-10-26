Arctic Monkeys are set to showcase a range of their new and old songs on an episode of Later…With Jools Holland.

The band, formed in Sheffield, are expected to perform tracks from their latest album, The Car, as well as old favourites including 505.

The live music episode will air on Saturday 5 November on BBC Two at 9:35pm, complete with untold stories from the Arctic Monkeys previous appearances.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys have a new album out. Photo: Zackery Michael.

The first five episodes of the 61st series of Later…with Jools Holland have featured acts such as The 1975, Self Esteem, Burna Boy, The Big Moon, Raye, Suede, Hot Chip , and Simple Minds.

The Arctic Monkeys special will feature a look back at the band’s debut on the show in 2005, while also showing the four-piece as they discuss the process behind the making of their new album.

The rock band have chosen to perform 505, after the 2007 track recently gained viral success on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex addressed 505 finding “a new life” among younger fans in a discussion with NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature about the band’s return.

The track is now the third most popular Arctic Monkeys song on Spotify - behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s AM album.

In the interview, Alex admitted that he was somewhat bemused by the revival of the song.

Musicians Nick O'Malley, Jamie Cook, Alex Turner, and Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontman told NME: “Without having 505 at the end of our shows for a few years around 2008, I’m not sure if it would have found the new life it has now.