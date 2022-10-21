Arctic Monkeys will take to the stage next year for a world tour and a number of music festivals.

The rock band, founded in Sheffield, announced their newest album after returning to the stage in August following a three-year hiatus from live shows.

Their seventh studio album, The Car, is set for release today (21 October), with singles including There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint.

They announced via Instagram on 23 September that they will play 13 shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland next year - including two in their native Sheffield.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs on stage on day three of the Falls Music Festival on December 31, 2011 in Lorne, Australia.

The four-piece band have also confirmed that they will be touring Europe and North America in 2023.

Almost all of their gigs in the UK are sold out, with the exception of Swansea. Fans have been left furious as tickets have been spotted for sale online for three times the face value price.

However, those who’ve missed out on tickets may be able to catch a live set from the Arctic Monkeys at a festival or at one of their many perfomances in other locations across the world.

Popular UK festivals such as Reading, Leeds, Parklife, Glastonbury and TRANSMT are yet to announce their line ups.

Let’s take a look at the festivals that Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed for or are rumoured to be performing at in 2023.

Check back frequently for updates.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys have a new album out. Photo: Zackery Michael.

Rock Werchter

Rock Werchter will be held in Festivalpark Werchter in Belgium, from Thursday 29 June to Sunday 2 July.

Arctic Monkeys are headlining the final night on 2 July, whilst Belgian singer Stromae is headlining the first night on 29 June.

General admission tickets will be on sale from Saturday 29 October.

Heaps Good Festival

Heaps Good Festival will be held at Adelaide Showground in Australia on Friday 6 January.

Arctic Monkeys is a headlining act, followed by Peggy Goi, Jamie XX, Ocean Alley and more.

Tickets began at $119.90 (£68), but are now into their fourth release, which costs $169.90 (£95).

Glastonbury

Glastonbury will be held in Pilton in Somerset, from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

Arctic Monkeys are rumoured to be headlining the Pyramid Stage at the UK’s biggest music festival.

The Sheffield band have headlined Glastonbury on two occasions so far, 2007 and 2013.

The likes of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Ed Sheeran also rumoured to be performing.

Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2013 (Getty Images)

General admission tickets for Glastonbury will be on sale from Sunday 6 November - with a slightly higher price of £335 plus a £5 booking fee.

To avoid ticket touting, the festival asks anyone who would like to attend to register their interest in advance of the ticket sale.

Registration, which is free of charge, will close at 5pm on Monday 31 October.