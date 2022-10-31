Arctic Monkeys have failed to achieve their seventh consecutive chart-topper, as Taylor Swift dominated with her own new album on Friday.

The pop singer, 32, from Pennsylvania, raced to the number one spot after releasing her latest album Midnights on 21 October. Her tenth album has become the fastest LP of 2022, with 204,000 equivalent sales in one week.

The singer’s chart-topping success comes just weeks after she announced sales of her record would give UK fans priority access to ticket sales for her upcoming tour, which is still yet to be announced.

Sheffield-based rock band the Arctic Monkeys are currently second place in the charts, with over 100,000 sales in a week for their latest album The Car.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has missed out on his seventh number one album

Normally, this level of sales would have resulted in the top chart position, but with competition from Taylor Swift, it was unreachable.

Taylor’s latest album more than doubled her previous best opening week album sales, which was achieved in 2014 for her album 1989.

She also secured the top of this week’s single’s charts, with her breakout hit Anti-Hero, which has gone viral on social media platform TikTok.

Taylor Swift’s album Midnights has taken the top spots on the UK charts

The American pop star’s other accomplishments include, surpassing Harry Styles’ third album Harry’s House to take the record for the UK’s fastest-selling record of 2022.

She has also overtaken the Queen of pop Madonna, by setting a new chart record in the UK for quickest succession of nine number one albums by a female artist.

Taylor Swift managed to take the record in just 10 years, whilst it took Madonna 21 years to achieve the same record.

Despite this Madonna is still ahead of Taylor Swift on the overall number of most number one albums.

Harry Styles previously held best selling album of the year until the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights

The latest album by Taylor Swift is her first original album in two years after releasing two of her re-recorded albums Fearless and Red.

Midnights see’s a return to Taylor’s more mainstream, pop sound after two successive acoustic toned albums.

The album broke the record for most-streamed album on Spotify in one day and has been met with strong reviews from critics.

Arctic Monkeys tour tickets for 2023 are out now Credit: Zackery Michael

The Arctic Monkeys released their seventh album The Car on the same day as Taylor Swift and for the first time in their career, failed to take the number one album chart spot.

The rock band have seen previous success with albums such as AM and Favourite Worst Nightmare.