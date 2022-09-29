Arctic Monkeys Sheffield: First tickets for Hillsborough Park shows on sale today
Tickets for Arctic Monkey’s huge Sheffield concerts next summer have gone on sale today.
Fans who have pre-ordered the group’s forthcoming album The Car in any format from the Arctic Monkeys’ web store are able to buy their tickets for the two Hillsborough Park shows today.
But they will go on general sale from tomorrow (Friday September 30) at 9am.
The group, originally from High Green, in Sheffield, are coming home as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour, playing at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and June 10.
The band will be supported by special guests The Hives and The Mysterines.
It has also been reported that Alex Turner and the boys are due to headline Glastonbury next summer, taking to the Pyramid Stage next June for the third time round.
It has been 10 years since the band – made up of frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – last played the festival.