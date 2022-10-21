Arctic Monkeys: fans invited to watch exclusive livestream of band’s performance in New York
Arctic Monkeys will be live streaming from New York on Sunday 23 October
Arctic Monkeys have announced an exclusive livestream from one of their New York shows.
The Sheffield based band recently released their seventh studio album, The Car, which includes singles Body Paint and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.
The album was produced by James Ford, and features ten new songs written by frontman Alex Turner.
Now, the four-piece have invited their fans to watch a recording of their gig at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.
How can I watch the Arctic Monkeys livestream?
The stream will be available on YouTube at 8pm on Sunday 23 October.
Using this link will take you to the music platform, where you can watch the trailer prior to the stream beginning.
The performance was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael.
How can I watch the Arctic Monkeys on The Jonathan Ross Show?
The band will also be performing their single Body Paint on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday 22 October.
Tune into ITV tomorrow at 10pm to watch the band’s live performance on the chat show.
For those who miss it, the episode will be available on ITV Hub shortly after.