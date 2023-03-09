News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Sheffield weather: Latest updates as snow continues to batter South Yorkshire

Sheffield is facing significant disruption today due to the adverse, snowy conditions. Find the latest information and news surrounding the weather today in our blog.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:51am

Freezing temperatures and snow have a tight grip on Sheffield today. Bus services and transport links are being affected and a number of schools have closed.

Find the latest weather-related news from The Star newsroom below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield has been battered by snow and freezing temperatures today. Image courtesy of Chris Hallam.
Sheffield has been battered by snow and freezing temperatures today. Image courtesy of Chris Hallam.
Sheffield has been battered by snow and freezing temperatures today. Image courtesy of Chris Hallam.

Latest updates as the cold weather continues to batter Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Show new updates

Sheffield’s hour-by-hour forecast

Mosborough Primary School to close soon

Mosborough Primary School has revealed it is also closing today, as Sheffield’s schools continue to opt to shut due to the snow.

In a bulletin shared by Sheffield City Council, the school will be closing at 1.15pm.

Both Sheffield UTCs to close at 1.40pm

UTC Sheffield City Centre and UTC Sheffield OLP will both be closing at 1.40pm, it has been confirmed.

Good news for 88 Stagecoach service

Southey Green Primary and Nurseries closed

Southey Green Primary and Nurseries have closed for the day, Sheffield City Council have said on their Twitter.

Reignhead Primary School to close

Reignhead Primary School has shared they will be closing from 1.15pm, due to the adverse weather conditions

Breaking news right to your inbox

Whatever you want from your news, we’ve got a newsletter that’s perfect for you.Sign up to our free daily newsletter and get the biggest stories sent directly to your inbox

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Primary School closing at 1pm

Westways Primary School in Crookes is closing at 1pm today. In a post to social media the school thanked parents for their “support and understanding in these unpredictable circumstances”.

Arbourthorne Community Primary School to close

Arbourthorne Community Primary School has revealed it has closed in a statement shared through Sheffield City Council. The school closed to all pupils at 12pm.

13 images of Sheffield in the snow for you to enjoy

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire