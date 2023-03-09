Freezing temperatures and snow have a tight grip on Sheffield today. Bus services and transport links are being affected and a number of schools have closed.
Find the latest weather-related news from The Star newsroom below.
Latest updates as the cold weather continues to batter Sheffield and South Yorkshire
Mosborough Primary School has revealed it is also closing today, as Sheffield’s schools continue to opt to shut due to the snow.
In a bulletin shared by Sheffield City Council, the school will be closing at 1.15pm.
UTC Sheffield City Centre and UTC Sheffield OLP will both be closing at 1.40pm, it has been confirmed.
Southey Green Primary and Nurseries have closed for the day, Sheffield City Council have said on their Twitter.
Reignhead Primary School has shared they will be closing from 1.15pm, due to the adverse weather conditions
Westways Primary School in Crookes is closing at 1pm today. In a post to social media the school thanked parents for their “support and understanding in these unpredictable circumstances”.
Arbourthorne Community Primary School has revealed it has closed in a statement shared through Sheffield City Council. The school closed to all pupils at 12pm.