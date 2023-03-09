National Highways is asking motorists in the North of England to reconsider travelling today in the face of a severe weather warning for snow and blizzard like conditions.

The ‘Amber’ weather warning predicts driving conditions will be extremely difficult today (March 9).

National Highways is now asking everyone to consider whether their journey is essential and to be prepared if they must venture out.

National Highways executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads. We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

File photo, Ben Birchall/PA Wire. National Highways has asked motorists to reconsider their journeys in the face of an amber weather warning for snow across the Midlands and the North of England.

HGV drivers are asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines, such as in the Pennines. This could potentially lead to their vehicle becoming jack knifed or stranded in the wintry weather.

National Highways’ staff are already out spreading salt across key routes with plans to treat the motorway and major A roads network throughout any prolonged period of severe weather.

Drivers are advised to take extra care in these areas which are expected to be the most impacted by the severe weather:

Yorkshire & North East A66 Old Spital, M62, A628 and A616, M1 junctions 32 to 41, M606 and M621, M18, A69, A1 (M)

County Durham & North West A66 Old Spital, M62, A628 and A616, A69, M6 Lancaster, A56, M6 Shap, Higher parts of M61, M62 and M6,

East Midlands M1 junctions 26 to 30, A38 Derbyshire, A1 Nottinghamshire, M1 junctions 22 to 23,

West Midlands M5 junctions 1 to 3, M6, A50 Staffordshire, M42.

Sleet and snow in central areas will slowly ease overnight into Thursday with small amounts further accumulating. A new band of rain, sleet and snow will move northwards from the southern Midlands early morning, intensifying as it reaches northern parts of the Midlands by mid-morning, and then expanding across the North West and North East during the afternoon.

Accumulations of 2-5 cm are expected for the West Midlands and western parts of the East Midlands before the snow turns to rain from the south from late morning.

However, the snow is expected to be persistent and heavy from Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire northwards, with significant accumulations above 100-150 metres.

Up to 5-10 cm is expected to build up quite widely for these elevations over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, with at least 10-20 cm for the Trans-Pennine routes and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield.

There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23. For low-lying routes in the North West and North East, especially near coastal regions, accumulations should be negligible.