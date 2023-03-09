The Met Office and BBC are both forecasting snow, sleet and rain in Sheffield today, which is expected to get heavier throughout the day – here is the hour-by-hour forecast.

The Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an Amber weather warning for snow across much of Sheffield, which means ‘blizzard like conditions’ could arise.

The BBC expect temperatures to remain at 1C until the early hours of Friday morning, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures to fluctuate between 1C and freezing. However, both forecasters are saying it will feel like -4C for most of the day due to a chilly breeze.

Snow began to fall in Sheffield yesterday.

Here is the hour by hour forecast.

8am-9am: Light snow and a gentle breeze forecast. Wind speeds are not expected to top 9mph, but are expected to make temperatures feel like -4C.

9am-10am: Temperatures feel like -4C. BBC Weather forecasting sleet and a moderate breeze. Wind speeds could rise to 10mph. Wind blowing in a westerly direction throughout the day.

10am-11am: Heavier snow/sleet forecast than hours prior and expected to continue throughout the day. Temperatures to still feel like -4C.

The snow is expected to continue today, with rain and sleet also likely.

11am-12pm: More than 95 per cent chance of rain. Temperature feels consistent with hours prior. Wind speeds could rise to 11mph,

12pm-1pm: Rain still extremely likely, with minimum of 90 per cent chance throughout the rest of the day. Temperature feels consistent with hours prior. Wind speeds could be as high as 12mph.

1pm-2pm: Rain is likely, temperatures feel like -4C, with wind speeds possibly rising again to 13mph.

2pm-3pm: Temperatures still feel like -4C, however, chance of rain drops from 95 to 90 per cent. BBC Weather warning over very poor visibility throughout the rest of the day.

3pm-5pm: Temperature expect to feel warmer, at -3C. Sleet is still forecast to be falling throughout the day, though wind speeds are expected to rise to around 14mph.