As snow, sleet and rain continues to batter Sheffield today, some primary and secondary schools in the city have opted to close their doors.

The first school to have been revealed to have closed by Sheffield City Council on social media was the Rowan primary school, which was said to be “closed to pupils due to the weather forecast”.

There have also been a number of Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools announce they are closing for the day. They include Bents Green, Archdale and Talbot Specialist School.

Notre Dame High School has also announced it will be closed. The school has said the closure is due to uncertainty on whether buses will be able to return pupils home at the end of the school day. Their bulletin shared to the council did say students can come to school for private study if they need to and will be supervised by staff attending.

Rowan Primary School in Dore is also closed today.

More recently this morning, both Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School and Stocksbridge Junior School revealed they will be closed for the day.

