Bus routes and roads have been hit by disruption today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield’s roads.

Travel South Yorkshire says some services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled today and is urging residents to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

The first snow had arrived yesterday and it is forecast to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow. We will update this list as services are cancelled as a result of today’s snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only one bus service is listed as disrupted so far this morning.

Bus routes and roads have been hit by disruption today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield’s roads.. File picture shows a bus struggling along a Sheffield road.

Bus services affected by Sheffield snow:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> The 6 is not able to reach stops on Greystones Road, High Stones road, Ringinglow Road, and Knowle Lane in High Storrs. Your nearest alternative stops are on Ecclesall Road South, says Stagecoach.

> The 57 and 57a are not able to reach stops on Carr Road, Wood Royd Road, Armitage Road, Lee Avenue, Bocking Hill, Nanny Hill, Hole House Lane, Victoria Road, Bracken Moor Lane, Coal Pit Lane, Cedar Road and Shay House Lane in Stocksbridge. Your nearest alternative stops are on Manchester Road, says Stagecoach.

> The 61 and 62 are not able to reach stops between Stacey Bank and Low Bradfield through High Bradfield, and stop between Nethergate and Dungworth, says Stagecoach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> The 83a is not able to reach stops between Hunters Bar and Fulwood, says Stagecoach.

> The 86 is not able to reach stops between Abbey Roundabout and Lowedges, says Stagecoach.

> Service 20 is diverting via Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway, Chesterfield Road terminating at Water tower roundabout due to the weather conditions, says First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> First’s service 120 is terminating at Ranmoor.

> Service 97 is unable to serve Baslow Road due to snow and is diverting to Totley Brook terminus, say First

> First 24 Service. Due to ice on the bus gate turning from the A61 onto Lowedges Road, all outbound services will continue along the A61, turning around at the roundabout and back up the A61, finally left into Lowedges Road without serving the bus gate.

> Service 6. Due to the wintry conditions it will not be serving the High Storrs area and will operate via Ecclesall Road in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 86 will now terminate at Abbey Roundabout and will not be going up to the Lowedges Terminus due to current weather conditions.

> Service 62 is diverted due to snow. 61 is normal to Loxley Nags Head pub then left down new road to the terminus and then will return the same route. 62 will terminate at Nethergate and return to Hillsbrough.

> Stagecoach Service 57 and 57A will no longer be running up Hole House Lane and will miss out the Cedar Road loop. It will divert straight along Manchester Road in both directions. Due to snow the service 57 / 57A will run along Manchester Road from Deepcar to Unsliven Bridge, same in both directions.

> Canklow Bridge has been closed. First X1 & X10 Services re-diverted RBS & Meadowhall via New Wortley Road & Meadowbank Road in both directions. 73 diverted via Centenary Way, Rother Way, M1, Parkway & Catcliffe to & from Treeton. 208 to terminate at Brinsworth without going under Canklow Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram services and Sheffield snow:

Stagecoach say the snow is not causing any issues with trams or the tram services so far today, so all services are currently operating as advertised. Bosses say there may be some delays, as they have to work alongside other road users who could be impacted by the weather

National Highways warning

National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, North East and Midlands regions between 9am today and 8am on Friday. Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to journeys. They said at least 10-20 cm is expected to build up quite widelyon trans-Pennine routes over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield. They said: “There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snake Pass closed by snow