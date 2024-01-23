Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The line-up for Sheffield's Tramlines 2024 festival has been confirmed - after some major hints were dropped about the bands set to play.

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol are set to headline this summer's festival at Hillsborough Park, due to take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.

They will be joined by bands including Sheffield legends The Human League, plus Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act. The other acts confirmed include Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Maximo Park, Annie Mac, Miles Kane and The Mysterines.

Line-up was teased on mini Hendo's bottles

The line-up had been teased on mini-bottles of the iconic Sheffield-made sauce Henderson's Relish, which were sent to various outlets including The Star ahead of the official announcement being made on Tuesday, January 23, at 6pm.

Paolo Nutini will headline on The Sarah Nulty Main Stage on the Friday, with Jamie T topping the bill on Saturday and Snow Patrol capping things off on Sunday.

The Human League's set, which will be their first UK show of the year, is sure to be one of the most eagerly anticipated of the weekend.

The Human League are set to play at the Tramlines 2024 festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

The synth-pop giants had left many fans in their home city of Sheffield disappointed when they failed to include a date there on their Generations 2024 UK tour.

But the band, responsible for one of the best-selling singles in UK history, Don't You Want Me, were keeping their Tramlines appearance up their sleeves.

Britpop stars and Mercury-nominated rockers set to play

Headlining the second stage, officially called T’Other Stage, will be 90s Britpop greats The Charlatans, on the Friday, the Brit-Award winning Holly Humberstone, on Saturday, and the Mercury-nominated Yard Act, on Sunday.

Tramlines was crowned the ‘Best Festival For Emerging Talent’ at the 2023 UK Festival Awards and it will again be supporting some incredible up-and-coming talent, including the former busker Dylan John Thomas, who is preparing to release his debut album and has been tipped for the top.

Yard Act will headline T'Other Stage at Tramlines 2024

Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said: "I'm delighted to release the first wave of acts for Tramlines 2024. There are some great bands on the line up!

"Securing headliners like Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol is a fantastic testament to the reputation of Tramlines - and the hard work of our booking team - and, as always, they’re joined by top Sheffield talent including The Human League, Everly Pregnant Bros, Coco, and Otis Mensah, with many more to follow.

Organisers 'grateful' for support after 'challenges'

"As always, we’re incredibly grateful for the support of the people of Sheffield following the challenges of 2023. We were blown away by the Sheffield spirit over the event weekend and have been overwhelmed by the amount of sign ups we’ve had for our ticket presale, launching on Thursday 25th at 12pm.

"We’re very happy to have reached a new 5-year deal with Sheffield City Council, preserving the future of the festival. We are working hard with SCC on improvements to Hillsborough Park to ensure it remains an excellent public space throughout the year."

There are many more acts yet to be unveiled for Tramlines 2024, including the headline stand-up comedians and entertainment in the family-friendly area.

The crowd at Tramlines 2023

Organisers will be hoping for better weather than last summer, when torrential downpours turned the festival grounds into a mudbath, leaving much of Hillsborough Park unusable for weeks.

There were calls from some people to move the 40,000-capacity festival but Sheffield Council decided the park remained the only suitable venue for an event of its size.

The 24-hour ticket presale will go live this Thursday, January 25 at 12pm, with more than 20,000 people having already signed up. A limited number of Weekend tickets will be available from £130 + booking fees. Day tickets will also be available from only £45 + booking fees.

The final remaining tickets will be available in the general sale on Friday, January 26, from 12pm.

To sign up to the Tramlines presale, visit: https://bit.ly/TL24PresaleSignUp

Tramlines 2024 festival line-up so far in full

Paolo Nutini | Jamie T | Snow Patrol

Bombay Bicycle Club | Tom Grennan | Human League | The Charlatans | Holly Humberstone | Yard Act

Sophie Ellis-Bextor | The Snuts | The View (Special Guests) | Example | Maximo Park (Special Guests) | Soft Play | Annie Mac | Anthony Szmierek | Miles Kane | NewDad | Peace | The Mysterines | Corella | The Magic Gang | Willie J Healey | Sprints

Dylan John Thomas | Flowerovlove | Jazzy | Coco | Otis Mensah | Been Stellar

| Cucamaras | City Parking | 86TVs | Folly Group