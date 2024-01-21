Among the Tramlines acts seemingly revealed on the labels of mini Hendo's are Snow Patrol, The Human League, Paolo Nutini and Jamie T.

Music lovers across the UK have received mini bottles of Hendo's bearing the names of acts reportedly playing at this year's Tramlines music festival, ahead of the official announcement this week.

Henderson's Relish is inextricably linked to Sheffield, and in recent weeks, bottles of the beloved condiment have been sent out in an apparent move to reveal details of the line-up chosen for the 16th Tramlines Festival.

Among the people and businesses who received one of the distinctive brown and orange Hendo's bottles through the post was Sheffield music venue, The Leadmill.

Posting on social media, the venue shared a picture of the bottle they received through the post, which had Snow Patrol written on the label.

The Tramlines label attached to the bottle said: "First line-up announcement 23.01.2024 - 6pm."

Festival organisers have previously confirmed that the first wave of acts will be announced at that time and date, in an email sent out to people on their mailing list on January 15, 2024.

The email said of Tuesday's line-up announcement: "All 3 headliners + over 40 acts to be announced. "We are beyond excited to bring this year's line up to you!!!

"We've been quietly working behind the scenes since July and we're so ready to share our biggest first announcement to date."

"Make sure you're following us on our socials for all line up updates and maybe a few leaks."

A number of music-lovers responded to The Leadmill's reveal, several of whom had also been sent names of Tramlines acts on Hendo's bottles.

Other acts featured include: The Human League; Annie Mac; Tom Grennan; Paolo Nutini; Jamie T; Bombay Bicycle Club.

Those who had received bottles revealed they provided their contact details in response to a post offering followers a 'surprise'.

Hendo's bottles were also used to reveal details of last year's Tramlines line-up, which included The Courteneers; Kaiser Chiefs; Sugababes; Blossoms; Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, and Richard Ashcroft.

The 16th Tramlines festival is set to take place at Hillsborough Park in Hillsborough between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28, 2024.