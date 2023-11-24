They are playing in Leeds and Manchester but not Sheffield, where they formed back in 1977

They are among Sheffield's biggest musical exports, responsible for one of the best-selling singles in UK chart history.

But The Human League have again left fans in their home city disappointed by failing to include a date there on their latest UK tour.

The Human League formed in Sheffield in 1977

The synth-pop hitmakers responsible for classic tracks including Don't You Want Me and (Keep Feeling) Fascination, are playing at Manchester AO Arena and Leeds First Direct Arena, among other venues, on their Generations 2024 UK tour.

But there is no Sheffield show included on the tour, where they will be supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and T'Pau.

The Human League formed in Sheffield in 1977

It's not the first time The Human League - consisting of Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley, who Oakey first met on the dancefloor of Sheffield's old Crazy Daisy nightclub - have failed to appear in Sheffield as part of their tours.

The band, who formed in Sheffield in 1977 and played their first gig at the Wham Bar in Sheffield University Students Union in June 1978, have failed to respond to fans asking why there is no Sheffield date. They have also not responded to The Star's enquiries.

Gary Lucas asked: "Why would you not do Sheffield? Looks like I'll be going to Leeds then."

Julie Davies commented: "I don’t get why they never play Sheffield Ivor. I saw them a few years ago in Manchester."

'We have an arena so why not here?'

Dawn Whittington wrote: "Still no Sheffield, your home town. We also have an arena so why not here?" And Brett Bentley said: "Love you guys, but.No Sheffield… again?? It’s about time you skipped Manchester or Leeds in favour of a long overdue homecoming."

Some fans suggested the problem might be the venues in Sheffield, though Sheffield Arena has attracted some big names in recent times.

Julie Dyson wrote: "Some of the best bands have come out of Sheffield yet the arena doesn't seem to attract them."

'Band have shown loyalty to Sheffield'

Sally Bullock commented: "I'm gutted there's no Sheffield date but I just feel that Sheff Arena is a poor venue compared to other arenas in the UK. Leeds for example is slightly smaller and is more tiered to allow for a better view. I guess the City Hall was too small a venue for the proposed ticket sales."

And Andrew Webster said: "Take note of this Sheffield Council, Sheffield's own who can't find a venue in their own city."

But Ryan Parker defended the band, saying they had shown their loyalty to Sheffield by staying in the city, unlike many other acts who have moved away after finding fame.