More than a dozen new flats planned on overgrown site vulnerable to fly-tipping in Sheffield

A proposal to build more than a dozen new flats in a residential block on a “largely open” site in Sheffield will go in front of the planning board.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee will discuss a potential development that would see 14 new flats in a three-storey block on Holmhirst Road.

The development is planned on a 0.275-hectare piece of land – which is currently overgrown and has been the subject of fly-tipping in the past – within the Woodseats area of Sheffield and is located off Holmhirst Road close to its junction with Chesterfield Road (the A61).

A planning document said that when the current planning application was originally submitted, it was submitted on the basis that the development was for 14 two-bed retirement flats. The scheme has since been amended such that it is no longer being described as “retirement” apartments.

The new development, put forward by applicant Jaguar Estates, would incorporate 14 flats spread over three levels (five flats each on the ground and first-floor levels and four on the second-floor level).

Each flat would have two bedrooms, a bathroom, storage space and an open-plan combined kitchen and lounge.

During the consultation process, the development received 23 representations, including from the ward councillors and Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

Of the 23 letters, 19 were submitted against the proposal – including the above-mentioned councillors and organisation.

Those against the proposal argued that the site is a hotspot for flooding and the loss of local wildlife would be unacceptable for the local community.

Also, some are against felling the apple trees on-site.

However, some argued that the proposal would “tidy up a derelict part of the Woodseats neighbourhood” and this could be a solution to a shortage of new housing in the area.

Despite the objections raised, the proposal is recommended for approval.