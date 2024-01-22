They include the site of their first gig, the studio where they recorded their demo and the school where the band met

The Arctic Monkeys have come a long way since the lads from High Green met at school and formed the band in 2002.

They have become arguably Sheffield's greatest musical export since exploding onto the scene in 2005 with their first single I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor.

Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not was released the following year to great acclaim, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in British chart history.

More than two decades since forming, they remain one of the world's most exciting bands, having built on their early success with albums like 2013's AM before showcasing a new sound on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and 2022 follow-up The Car.

Their evolution may not be to everyone's taste but Alex Turner, Matt Helders and co put on an amazing show at Hillsborough Park in 2023, and the band have amassed an impressive seven Brit Awards and nine Grammy nominations.

Here we look back in pictures at some of the key sites across Sheffield which have played a part in the Arctic Monkeys' phemonenal success story, from the school where the band met to the pub where they played their first gig and the studio where the legendary demo which catapulted them to fame was recorded.

1 . The Grapes The Grapes pub, on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre, is where the Arctic Monkeys famously played their first ever gig, on June 13, 2003. Alex Turner and co were aged just 16 at the time. The room in which they played upstairs has since been converted into a living room. The 25-minute setlist included two original compositions, Ravey Ravey Ravey Club and Curtains Closed, along with covers of the White Stripes, the Strokes and the Beatles. The Grapes also has links to another chart-topping band, the Killers, who once did a photo shoot there. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Frog & Parrot The Frog & Parrot on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre, is where the Arctic Monkeys drank as teenagers, before their mums would come along and 'kick them out of their seats'. Chris McClure. a friend of the band, is pictured on the back of their debut album stumbling out of the secret upstairs bar there after an all-night drinking session. And the band's track Cornerstone references the time he accidentally set off the fire alarm when having a sneaky cigarette up there. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . The Boardwalk Alex Turner used to work at the Boardwalk, on Snig Hill, in Sheffield city centre, and the Arctic Monkeys played one of their earliest gigs at the venue. Their first demo became known as Under the Boardwalk, as that was where the recording was handed over. Despite its connections with the Arctic Monkeys, the famous music venue is best known for staging the first gig by The Clash, who supported the Sex Pistols there, when it was the Black Swan, on July 4, 1976. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . High Green High Green is where the Arctic Monkeys grew up. Drummer Matt Helders once told The Star: "There's not much more humble than High Green, we all lived within one road of each other basically on the same estate. Me and Alex went to school together from primary school, all the way until Barnsley College." The suburb is referenced in their song Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured, in the line 'It's High Green, mate Via Hillsborough, please'. This photo, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, shows Mortomley Road in 1985, the year before Alex Turner was born. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales