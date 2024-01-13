With the new year upon us, many people will be feeling the January blues as all the money has been spent, and the sunshine is nowhere to be seen.

If you feel like you’re wasting the days away inside, but you’re not sure what to do with yourself, then this list of 24 things to do in Sheffield may just give you what you need to enjoy each day once again. From easy and challenging walks, to places you can learn new skills and knowledge, to events you can sign up to, there’s plenty to get out of the door for.