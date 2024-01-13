With the new year upon us, many people will be feeling the January blues as all the money has been spent, and the sunshine is nowhere to be seen.
If you feel like you’re wasting the days away inside, but you’re not sure what to do with yourself, then this list of 24 things to do in Sheffield may just give you what you need to enjoy each day once again. From easy and challenging walks, to places you can learn new skills and knowledge, to events you can sign up to, there’s plenty to get out of the door for.
Here are our suggestions of events and activities to take on this year. Challenge yourself to tick them all off in the next 12 months.
1. New year means trying something new
It's 2024 - here are 24 things to do this year in Sheffield.
2. Tramlines Festival
Tramlines Festival is one of Sheffield's biggest parties each year. In 2024, it will be held at Hillsborough Park from July 26 to 28, and while the line-up is yet to be released, we can safely expect a host of top music artists and local talent. Tickets are available to purchase now. Photo: Dean Atkins.
3. Sheffield Theatres
If you've never been before - or even if you have - Sheffield Theatres is absolutely worth a visit this year. From blockbuster musicals, hilarious new plays, and festive pantomimes, there will be something for everyone at the Playhouse, Lyceum and the Crucible this year. Photo: Vox Multimedia Ltd
4. Attend a concert at Sheffield Arena
There are few experiences as fun as attending a concert - especially if it's a band or artist you've longed to see. At Utilita Arena Sheffield this year there are many acts that are bound to be a sell-out, from Girls Aloud, Take That, Bring Me the Horizon, and even comedian Peter Kay. Visit the venue's website for more information on this year's events. (Pictured is JLS on November 11 2023)