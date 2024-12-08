South Yorkshire traffic: Plan for second Dutch roundabout after unveiling in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Dec 2024, 06:02 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:37 BST
A second Dutch roundabout could be built in South Yorkshire.

A busy roundabout on the edge of Rotherham town centre could be changed to give priority to pedestrians and cyclists as part of a proposed multi-million pound upgrade.

Rotherham Council is considering changes to Ickles roundabout at Templeborough, which connects the town centre with Meadowhall and Junction 33 on the M1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ickles roundabout in Rotherham could be changed to give cyclists and pedestrians priority.placeholder image
Ickles roundabout in Rotherham could be changed to give cyclists and pedestrians priority. | Google

Dutch roundabouts have an outer ring for cyclists and pedestrians who have priority over vehicles.

Sheffield City Council launch one at West Bar yesterday - the second in the country after one in Cambridge.

Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter

In Rotherham, tender documents for ‘Dutch Roundabout Design Consultancy’ state: “Rotherham Council is seeking to explore available skills and experience in the market place to consider if RMBC can subsequently engage a specialist transport consultant to determine whether a Dutch style signalised crossroads with at-grade pedestrian and cycle crossings can be accommodated at the Ickles roundabout (S60 post code) with an acceptable impact on traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The junction should also include bus priority. This exercise will be completed before letting a design and build contract as it may allow one of two options to be ruled out, providing much greater certainty.”

Related topics:SheffieldSouth YorkshireCyclistsRotherhamMeadowhall
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice