A second Dutch roundabout could be built in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy roundabout on the edge of Rotherham town centre could be changed to give priority to pedestrians and cyclists as part of a proposed multi-million pound upgrade.

Rotherham Council is considering changes to Ickles roundabout at Templeborough, which connects the town centre with Meadowhall and Junction 33 on the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ickles roundabout in Rotherham could be changed to give cyclists and pedestrians priority. | Google

Dutch roundabouts have an outer ring for cyclists and pedestrians who have priority over vehicles.

Sheffield City Council launch one at West Bar yesterday - the second in the country after one in Cambridge.

In Rotherham, tender documents for ‘Dutch Roundabout Design Consultancy’ state: “Rotherham Council is seeking to explore available skills and experience in the market place to consider if RMBC can subsequently engage a specialist transport consultant to determine whether a Dutch style signalised crossroads with at-grade pedestrian and cycle crossings can be accommodated at the Ickles roundabout (S60 post code) with an acceptable impact on traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The junction should also include bus priority. This exercise will be completed before letting a design and build contract as it may allow one of two options to be ruled out, providing much greater certainty.”