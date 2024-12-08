South Yorkshire traffic: Plan for second Dutch roundabout after unveiling in Sheffield
A busy roundabout on the edge of Rotherham town centre could be changed to give priority to pedestrians and cyclists as part of a proposed multi-million pound upgrade.
Rotherham Council is considering changes to Ickles roundabout at Templeborough, which connects the town centre with Meadowhall and Junction 33 on the M1.
Dutch roundabouts have an outer ring for cyclists and pedestrians who have priority over vehicles.
Sheffield City Council launch one at West Bar yesterday - the second in the country after one in Cambridge.
In Rotherham, tender documents for ‘Dutch Roundabout Design Consultancy’ state: “Rotherham Council is seeking to explore available skills and experience in the market place to consider if RMBC can subsequently engage a specialist transport consultant to determine whether a Dutch style signalised crossroads with at-grade pedestrian and cycle crossings can be accommodated at the Ickles roundabout (S60 post code) with an acceptable impact on traffic.
“The junction should also include bus priority. This exercise will be completed before letting a design and build contract as it may allow one of two options to be ruled out, providing much greater certainty.”