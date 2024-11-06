Sheffield is the most feared city for cyclists, despite millions pumped into cycling infrastructure, it is claimed.

New research reveals 62 per cent of people from Sheffield are afraid to saddle up, according to bike rental firm Swapfiets, putting it top in the UK.

So we headed out to see what it was like using one of Sheffield’s most popular cycle lanes, on Clarkehouse Road, between the Botanical Gardens and Hallamshire Hospital.

Cycle commuting in the bike lane on Clarkehouse Road in Sheffield. | NW

The video, shot on a single ride to work, shows what life is like on two wheels as vehicles block junctions, halt in the ‘advanced stop box at lights’ and pass closely.

It also shows that painted lines have no effect as vehicles stray into the bike lane, including a very close encounter with a blue coach.

Swapfiets said it surveyed 2,000 adults across the UK, including 63 from Sheffield. Nottingham was the second most feared city (119 surveyed and 59 per cent afraid) with Brighton third (66 surveyed and 58 per cent afraid). The least afraid city surveyed was London (531 surveyed, 37 per cent afraid).

Rory MacPhee, UK country manager at Swapfiets, said: “The findings of our study are a wake-up call. With over 90 per cent of the nation fearing urban cycling and projected failures to meet 2030 net zero targets, it's clear that current efforts are falling short.

“Improved cycling infrastructure and education are critical to overcoming the barriers that prevent people from choosing sustainable transport options.

“By prioritising these investments, we can address climate goals, improve public health, and create more livable cities for all.”

Last month, Sheffield City Council announced £21m to improve public spaces and connect them with walking, wheeling and cycle routes.

A cyclists’ priority Dutch roundabout is set to open at West Bar this month in a project which includes ‘segregated’ bike lanes on Tenter Street, West Bar Green and Gibraltar Street. It will connect with new cycle routes into Kelham and Neepsend.

The Sheaf Valley Cycle route runs between Sheffield station and Woodseats on quiet roads and dedicated cycle tracks and allows riders to avoid Abbeydale and Chesterfield roads, which do not have cycle lanes.

It was made permanent in September last year after a 62 per cent increase in cycle trips over the previous two years.

A cycle route from Leavygreave Road to Trippet Lane and Holly Street connects Sheffield University with Sheffield City Hall via back roads and sections of painted cycle lane.