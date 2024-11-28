Sheffield traffic: Launch of controversial 'Dutch' roundabout delayed
The radical new feature at West Bar was due to open in November after months of construction in the area that caused disruption for motorists.
The roundabout will have an outer, circular cycle lane with all traffic required to give way to bikes.
More than 800 readers commented on The Star’s Facebook page and Sheffield City Council chiefs produced a video explaining how to use it.
Now the authority says the grand launch has been pushed back by the weather, including snow and heavy rain. It is now due to be in December.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.
It will be only the second ‘Dutch’ roundabout in the country, after another was launched in Cambridge in 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.