The launch of a cyclists’ priority roundabout which has seen hundreds of complaints has been delayed.

The radical new feature at West Bar was due to open in November after months of construction in the area that caused disruption for motorists.

The roundabout will have an outer, circular cycle lane with all traffic required to give way to bikes.

More than 800 readers commented on The Star’s Facebook page and Sheffield City Council chiefs produced a video explaining how to use it.

A cyclist negotiates the cycle-friendly roundabout in Cambridge. It provides an outer ring for cyclists and zebra crossings for pedestrians, requiring motorists to yield to both before entering. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Now the authority says the grand launch has been pushed back by the weather, including snow and heavy rain. It is now due to be in December.

It will be only the second ‘Dutch’ roundabout in the country, after another was launched in Cambridge in 2020.

In 2023, the BBC reported it had seen 10 collisions in three years compared to six in the three years before it opened. But 50 per cent more cyclists and 30 per cent more pedestrians were using the junction.