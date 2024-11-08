Sheffield traffic: City Council not seeking sponsorship for Dutch roundabout - as rivals aim to cash in

David Walsh
Business Editor

Published 8th Nov 2024, 06:01 BST
Sheffield City Council is not seeking sponsorship for the cyclists’ Dutch roundabout set to open this month.

The authority confirmed it has no plans to accept payment to promote firms on the new feature at West Bar.

The cyclists' Dutch roundabout will have a circular cycle lane, with all other traffic required to give way to bikes.placeholder image
The cyclists' Dutch roundabout will have a circular cycle lane, with all other traffic required to give way to bikes. | NW

It comes as Barnsley Council is inviting firms to join its ‘roundabout sponsorship initiative’ in 2025. The roundabout on Sheffield Road, just off the M1, is available it says, for a price.

Sheffield’s Dutch roundabout - only the second in the country - will include a circular cycle lane with all other traffic required to give way to bikes.

