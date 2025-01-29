Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial Sheffield bus gate raked in £354,000 in its 17th year of operation.

The restriction on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, caught 10,395 drivers in the 12 months to October 2024, a Freedom of Information request shows.

It was installed in July 2007 and dished out 13,000 fines in its first 10 months, about 42 a day.

The Hillsborough bus gate is the second highest earner in the city. | NW

Seventeen years later it is still catching 30 a day.

It is the second highest earner in the city after Arundel Gate, which raised £1.18m in the last year.

The Hillsborough bus gate, on Langsett Road and Middlewood Road at Hillsborough Corner, got off to a rocky start.

A year after it was launched, Sheffield City Council refunded nearly £40,000 to 1,317 people after signage was ruled to be unclear.

New signs had to be erected and the road on the approach to the gates was painted green.

It initially operated between 7am and 7pm, with only trams, buses, taxis and bikes allowed through the junction.

By 2009 it was changed to cover peak hours only, allowing cars and lorries through between 11am and 3pm.

Today, between 800 and 900 motorists are caught each month.