Sheffield flats: Demolition plan for B&M Hillsborough store to build flats

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 31st Jul 2024, 06:02 BST
A major store in a thriving Sheffield district could be flattened and replaced by flats.

The B&M shop on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough would be replaced with up to 70 apartments under plans by DPP and Triple Jersey Ltd.

They say the 1961 building, which is also home to Fun House Play Centre, is no longer fit for purpose and they would turn it into one that is ‘modern, attractive and will bring new residents to contribute to the vibrancy of Hillsborough’.

The companies are seeking the views of the public before submitting an outline planning application for the ‘redevelopment of the existing B&M store to provide up to 70 apartments and a new store (with B&M remaining should they wish), with associated landscaping, car parking and service area at Middlewood Road and Proctor Place’.

