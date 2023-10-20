Towsure was shut for months after devastating flooding in 2007

Malin Bridge businesses are hoping brand new flood defences prevent a 2007-style catastrophe as Storm Babet lashes Sheffield.

Staff at Towsure on Holme Lane were anxiously watching the River Loxley level on the Gov.UK website earlier today - three days after multi-million pound barriers were unveiled.

New flood defences keep out the River Loxley behind Towsure in Malin Bridge

Manager Mark Powell said water had risen a metre in three hours, to 2.05m, by 1.45pm on Friday, October 20.

In 2007 it hit a record 3.15m and flooded the business, which was shut for months.

Mr Powell said they were laying sandbags at the doors as a precaution.

He added: "We are nervous at the moment and just hoping the rain eases."

On Tuesday, Sheffield City Council unveiled multi-million pound defences stretching from Malin Bridge to Penistone Road at Hillsborough. Behind Towsure they comprise concrete and steel walls.

Mark Powell, manager at Towsure.

In total, the city council says, 63 homes and 152 businesses are protected by the Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme, valued at £9m in 2020. The £20m Lower Don Valley Flood Protection Scheme was completed in 2017.