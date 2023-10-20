News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Heartbreak as 'valued' high school teacher dies after falling ill
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Sheffield weather: Malin Bridge firms watch anxiously as River Loxley rises behind brand new flood defences

Towsure was shut for months after devastating flooding in 2007

By David Walsh
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Malin Bridge businesses are hoping brand new flood defences prevent a 2007-style catastrophe as Storm Babet lashes Sheffield.

Staff at Towsure on Holme Lane were anxiously watching the River Loxley level on the Gov.UK website earlier today - three days after multi-million pound barriers were unveiled.

New flood defences keep out the River Loxley behind Towsure in Malin BridgeNew flood defences keep out the River Loxley behind Towsure in Malin Bridge
New flood defences keep out the River Loxley behind Towsure in Malin Bridge
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Manager Mark Powell said water had risen a metre in three hours, to 2.05m, by 1.45pm on Friday, October 20.

In 2007 it hit a record 3.15m and flooded the business, which was shut for months.

Mr Powell said they were laying sandbags at the doors as a precaution.

He added: "We are nervous at the moment and just hoping the rain eases."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Sheffield City Council unveiled multi-million pound defences stretching from Malin Bridge to Penistone Road at Hillsborough. Behind Towsure they comprise concrete and steel walls.

Mark Powell, manager at Towsure.Mark Powell, manager at Towsure.
Mark Powell, manager at Towsure.

In total, the city council says, 63 homes and 152 businesses are protected by the Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme, valued at £9m in 2020. The £20m Lower Don Valley Flood Protection Scheme was completed in 2017.

Work continues on four others including the Sheaf catchment, Blackburn Brook, Sheffield Watercourse Culvert Renewal Programme and Three Brooks.

Related topics:WeatherSheffieldSheffield City CouncilCity Council