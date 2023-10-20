Sheffield weather: Malin Bridge firms watch anxiously as River Loxley rises behind brand new flood defences
Towsure was shut for months after devastating flooding in 2007
and live on Freeview channel 276
Malin Bridge businesses are hoping brand new flood defences prevent a 2007-style catastrophe as Storm Babet lashes Sheffield.
Staff at Towsure on Holme Lane were anxiously watching the River Loxley level on the Gov.UK website earlier today - three days after multi-million pound barriers were unveiled.
Manager Mark Powell said water had risen a metre in three hours, to 2.05m, by 1.45pm on Friday, October 20.
In 2007 it hit a record 3.15m and flooded the business, which was shut for months.
Mr Powell said they were laying sandbags at the doors as a precaution.
He added: "We are nervous at the moment and just hoping the rain eases."
On Tuesday, Sheffield City Council unveiled multi-million pound defences stretching from Malin Bridge to Penistone Road at Hillsborough. Behind Towsure they comprise concrete and steel walls.
In total, the city council says, 63 homes and 152 businesses are protected by the Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme, valued at £9m in 2020. The £20m Lower Don Valley Flood Protection Scheme was completed in 2017.
Work continues on four others including the Sheaf catchment, Blackburn Brook, Sheffield Watercourse Culvert Renewal Programme and Three Brooks.