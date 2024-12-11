Bus and coach operators in Sheffield could be fined for leaving engines on when parked.

Sheffield City Council wants them ‘switched off immediately’ when they park up.

A letter sent to 27 bus and coach operators in the city states: “We are cracking down on roadside pollution in Sheffield. If caught with an idling engine, drivers could face a fine of up to £20 in line with Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.”

Sheffield City Council has warned coach operator Ky Moynihan it is launching a crackdown on idling engines. | NW

It adds: “We are asking for your pledge to support us to encourage drivers to ‘cut their engines and cut the health risk’ when they are stationary, especially within the Clean Air Zone.”

The CAZ was launched on February 27 2023. It charges certain diesel vans and taxis £10-a-day to travel on, or within, the inner ring road. Some coaches, buses and lorries are charged £50-a-day.

The council letter, signed by Tom Finnegan-Smith, assistant director of city transport, states: “We are aware that some coach drivers continue to leave their engines running whilst stationary at stops and pull-ins.

“Although we are seeing significant improvements in NO2 reduction across Sheffield, some locations remain above legal NO2 levels in 2023. These are Waingate, Attercliffe Road, Sheaf Street, Meadowhall Road and at Arundel Gate interchange, and all efforts are needed to reduce traffic pollution in these areas.

“Idling, combined with the stop-start nature of traffic, increases the levels of harmful NO2 released into the air and can impact the health of people who are directly exposed.

Sheffield's Clean Air Zone was launched in February 2023.

“This is of particular concern around schools, as children and young people are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of poor air quality.

“We understand that drivers may have their engines running at kerbside during drop-off and pick-ups, but when parked, engines should be switched off immediately.”

Ky Moynihan, of Ky’s Executive Travel in Hillsborough, said the £20 fines came on top of a £50 charge for entering the Clean Air Zone.

He said: “What they don’t understand is that we have to keep engines running as it’s the way to keep the buses warm inside for our passengers.”

Sheffield City Council said it sent 27 letters to local bus and coach operators. Enforcement is by ‘civil enforcement officers’ who ‘must approach the driver and speak to them to request the engine is stopped or listen to reasons why the driver considers the engine must be left to idle’.

Most drivers turn off their engine or move the vehicle when officers talk to them, meaning that enforcement is not pursued further, it adds.

But if there is ‘no adequate mitigating reason’ and the driver chooses not to turn it off, a fixed penalty notice will be issued. If not paid, then there is ‘an option to prosecute in court’.