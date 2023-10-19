Sheffield floods: Multi-million pound defences launched to prevent repeat of 2007 catastrophe
It is the second of six flood defence projects across the city to be completed
Multi-million pound flood defences to protect Sheffield from catastrophic floods seen in 2007 and 2019 have been unveiled.
The scheme includes protection for homes and businesses between Malin Bridge and Penistone Road, at Hillsborough, including Towsure, B&Q, Hillsborough Fencing, Jewel Blade, Regent Court and Rudyard Mews, which was swamped in 2007.
In total, the city council says, 63 homes and 152 businesses are protected by the Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme.
Valued at £9m in 2020, the project was funded by Sheffield City Council, the Environment Agency and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "With predictions for warmer and wetter winters, heavier downpours in the summer, and more extreme weather events as a result of climate change, Sheffield’s flood risk continues to increase and we recognise the importance of building our resilience and taking action as soon as possible.
"The Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme, along with the range of other measures we are implementing across the city, will provide residents security, enable businesses to invest and grow and keep our great city moving."
The £20m Lower Don Valley Flood Protection Scheme was completed in 2017. Work continues on four others including the Sheaf catchment, Blackburn Brook, Sheffield Watercourse Culvert Renewal Programme and Three Brooks.