It is the second of six flood defence projects across the city to be completed

Multi-million pound flood defences to protect Sheffield from catastrophic floods seen in 2007 and 2019 have been unveiled.

The scheme includes protection for homes and businesses between Malin Bridge and Penistone Road, at Hillsborough, including Towsure, B&Q, Hillsborough Fencing, Jewel Blade, Regent Court and Rudyard Mews, which was swamped in 2007.

Two people died in the Sheffield flood of 2007. On 25 June, Sheffield suffered extensive damage as the River Don over-topped its banks, causing widespread flooding in the Don Valley area of the city. A 14-year-old boy was swept away by the swollen River Sheaf at Millhouses, and a 68-year-old man died after attempting to cross a flooded road in Sheffield city centre.

In total, the city council says, 63 homes and 152 businesses are protected by the Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme.

Valued at £9m in 2020, the project was funded by Sheffield City Council, the Environment Agency and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The River Loxley floods Rudyard Mews, near Langsett Road, Hillsborough, in 2007.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "With predictions for warmer and wetter winters, heavier downpours in the summer, and more extreme weather events as a result of climate change, Sheffield’s flood risk continues to increase and we recognise the importance of building our resilience and taking action as soon as possible.

James Mead, flood and water manager for Sheffield City Council, Ben Miskell, chair of transport, regeneration and climate at Sheffield city council and Stewart Mounsey Environment Agency area director.

"The Upper Don Flood Alleviation Scheme, along with the range of other measures we are implementing across the city, will provide residents security, enable businesses to invest and grow and keep our great city moving."

