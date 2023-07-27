The authority is trying to balance the energy savings of three new buildings with the carbon cost of building them

Flattening three Sheffield leisure centres and replacing them will help the city council ‘become carbon neutral’.

The authority has unveiled £117m plans to completely rebuild three sports centres and repair eight other major sites.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre is no longer 'fit for purpose'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular Hillsborough Leisure Centre is the biggest building earmarked for the chop - and some readers have questioned why such a radical approach is necessary.

A council spokesperson said it “wasn’t fit for purpose as a modern facility” and the current thinking was it would be more cost effective, taking sustainability into account, to rebuild it. Further feasibility studies were planned and the authority continues “to look at all the options available to us.”

The swimming pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre have just reopened after five months of repairs.

Coun Richard Williams, chair of community, parks and leisure services committee, said: “Our Investment will improve the financial viability and long-term sustainability of the facilities and services we offer our customers, all based on evidenced need. All improvements to our facilities will help to deliver against the council’s commitment to the climate emergency by improving the environmental sustainability of facilities whilst also contributing to the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad