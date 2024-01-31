Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire band The Reytons are neck-and-neck with Smile in the race for number 1.

The group, whose members hail from Rotherham and Doncaster, are looking to top the Official Albums Chart for the second time running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire band The Reytons are aiming to achieve their second consecutive number one album with Ballad of a Bystander. They were second, just behind Wall of Eyes, by Smile, in the midweek Official Albums Chart update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reytons' latest album Ballad of a Bystander is sitting at number two in the midweek chart, just behind Wall of Eyes, by Smile, though only a couple of hundred copies are believed to separate them.

The Reytons achieved their first number one album in January 2023, with What's Rock and Roll?

The band have enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, going from playing in front of a few hundred people at a Sheffield club to selling out Sheffield Arena in just a few years, all without the backing of a record label.

Ballad of a Bystander, The Reytons' third studio album, is again self-released and, like What's Rock and Roll?, was produced by David Watts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be the first band to play at the park, referenced in the title track from their debut album Kids Off The Estate, since T-Rex in 1971.

Singer Johnny Yerrell was born in Rotherham but has lived in Conisbrough for the past decade, drummer Jamie Todd lived in the Cecil Hotel pub in Warmsworth, where his mother was landlady for many years and guitarist Joe O’Brien lives in Denaby.