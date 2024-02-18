Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you've spent enough time in Sheffield city centre, chances are you will have heard the screeching sound which fills the air every day at 1pm.

But do you know the story of the one o'clock time signal located outside a first floor window above H.L. Brown jewellers, on the corner of Barker's Pool and Leopold Street, near the top of Fargate?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one o'clock time signal at H.L. Brown jewellers, on Barker's Pool, in Sheffield city centre, which was introduced in 1877 and still sounds every day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It dates back nearly 150 years to 1877, when the firm's founder Harris Leon Brown came up with the idea as a clever marketing gimmick.

His great-great-grandson James Frampton, who today runs the family firm, explained how the time signal was originally introduced at the company's old shop on Angel Street.

Back then, clocks and watches were not as reliable as they are today, varying by as much as 30 minutes across the country.

Harris Leon Brown, founder of H.L. Brown jewellers, who introduced the one o'clock time signal at his Sheffield store in 1877, with his wife

One of the first public time signals was installed at Greenwich, to help set the time on ships, and Harris Brown came up with the wheeze of linking his shop in Sheffield directly to Greenwich by the miracle of telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was ostensibly so customers' watches could be accurately set to Greenwich Mean Time but it was also a great way to promote the business as being at the cutting edge of technology.

It was just one example of Harris Brown's great talent for marketing and innovation, James explained.

H.L. Brown jewellers on Barker's Pool, in Sheffield city centre

"The story of the siren is classic him (Harris Brown) showing the business was up with the latest trends and letting everyone know that we're the kings of technology," says James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as sounding every day at 1pm, when the ear-piercing siren often startles unsuspecting passersby, the time signal can be heard on special occasions including on Remembrance Day, when it marks the beginning and the end of the official silence.

A small notice beside the siren states in black block lettering '1 O'CLOCK TIME SIGNAL'.

James Frampton, Harris Brown's great-great-grandson, who runs H.L. Brown today, at the firm's flagship store in Sheffield city centre

It's been reported that when the time signal was first introduced factories used it to mark the end of their employees' lunch breaks.

While modern technology has rendered it more of a historical curiosity than a vital timekeeping aid, James believes it's probably a useful reminder for some nearby workers to either head out for lunch or return to their desks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad