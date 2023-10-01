The verdict of fans is in - The Reytons' 'absolutely smashed' their homecoming concert at Utilita Arena Sheffield last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From playing in front of a few hundred people at a Sheffield club to selling out the city's arena with an audience of more than 13,000, it has been a rollercoaster few years for The Reytons.

Achieving a number one album, and a mostly sold-out arena tour, South Yorkshire band, The Reytons have proved you do not need record company backing to enjoy success if your music resonates with people in such a way that you can be propelled to the top through word-of-mouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reytons during a previous sold out gig at Magna. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

And the band cemented their status as indie superstars last night (Saturday, September 30) when they played to a sold-out, Steel City crowd of some 13,500 fans at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Several of those fans took to social media to congratulate The Reytons on an 'incredible' concert.

Ade Brandwood posted on Twitter: "Reytons at Sheffield Arena => Absolutely smashed it. Rotherham’s finest sell out the 13,000 capacity arena. Played for close to 2 hours. Finished with Kids of the Estate. Support from the K’s."

Micky Carbine™ arbs@ said: "I once read an article in NME that said "if you ever want to experience a band at their very very best, you need to see them at their first arena gig, in their home city infront of their own people." The Reytons tonight in Sheffield at the arena were incredible. What an event."

@CB1878_ added: "From seeing them In a venue of 500 people to Sheffield Arena. Not arsed what anybody says, the Reytons are the absolute f***ing b*****ks."

Read More The Reytons: drummer Jamie Todd buys new luxurious drum kit ahead of performance at Mallorca Live festival

Pabs Mhall said: "Reyt band, reyt nite."

DM continued: "No label. No backing. Sold out Sheffield Arena. The Reytons."