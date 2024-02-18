News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 of the best photos from school sports days in the 90s and 2000s

From sprints and the long jump to tug of war, this retro photo gallery shows youngsters competing for glory on track and field

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

It is the highlight of the year for some pupils and a day others dread.

These photos capture the best of the action from school sports days around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s.

From sprints and the long jump to tug of war, this retro photo gallery shows youngsters competing for glory on track and field.

Children of all ages, from pre-schoolers to college students, are pictured.

The schools featured include Westfield School, Hunters Bar Juniors, Birley Community College, Woodthorpe Primary. Some of the action takes place at Sheffield's old Don Valley Stadium.

As well as the pupils taking part, the images show some of the school staff, including a teacher of the year and a former Olympic medallist.

All Saints School pupils take the strain in the tug of war competition during their sports day in June 2005

1. All Saints School

All Saints School pupils take the strain in the tug of war competition during their sports day in June 2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Jonathan Bowling competing in the long jump at the Birley Community College Sports Day at Don Valley

2. Birley Community College

Jonathan Bowling competing in the long jump at the Birley Community College Sports Day at Don Valley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils compete in the year 6 boys 60 metre sprint race heat during the Westfield School sports day at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield

3. Westfield School

Pupils compete in the year 6 boys 60 metre sprint race heat during the Westfield School sports day at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Arron Launt in action in the rounders ball throwing event during the Westfield School sports day held at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium

4. Ready to launch

Arron Launt in action in the rounders ball throwing event during the Westfield School sports day held at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

