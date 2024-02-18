It is the highlight of the year for some pupils and a day others dread.

These photos capture the best of the action from school sports days around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s.

From sprints and the long jump to tug of war, this retro photo gallery shows youngsters competing for glory on track and field.

Children of all ages, from pre-schoolers to college students, are pictured.

The schools featured include Westfield School, Hunters Bar Juniors, Birley Community College, Woodthorpe Primary. Some of the action takes place at Sheffield's old Don Valley Stadium.

As well as the pupils taking part, the images show some of the school staff, including a teacher of the year and a former Olympic medallist.

1 . All Saints School All Saints School pupils take the strain in the tug of war competition during their sports day in June 2005

2 . Birley Community College Jonathan Bowling competing in the long jump at the Birley Community College Sports Day at Don Valley

3 . Westfield School Pupils compete in the year 6 boys 60 metre sprint race heat during the Westfield School sports day at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield