It is the highlight of the year for some pupils and a day others dread.
These photos capture the best of the action from school sports days around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s.
From sprints and the long jump to tug of war, this retro photo gallery shows youngsters competing for glory on track and field.
Children of all ages, from pre-schoolers to college students, are pictured.
The schools featured include Westfield School, Hunters Bar Juniors, Birley Community College, Woodthorpe Primary. Some of the action takes place at Sheffield's old Don Valley Stadium.
As well as the pupils taking part, the images show some of the school staff, including a teacher of the year and a former Olympic medallist.