They are the 17 people you have told us are the greatest ever Sheffielders.

Sheffield has produced some influential people over the years, with many of those helping transform the world we live in.

But who of those people is the greatest?

We put together a poll to find out, and opened it up to all our readers via our website. It was set up to allow only one vote per email address, and while we suggested some options, the poll allowed readers to vote for their own, named choices too.

And now the results are in, and here we list in the gallery below the 17 people who received the highest number of votes from the Sheffield public. Some are from modern Sheffield. Some are from the city’s past. But there was a clear choice for the number one spot.

Those who did not make the top 17 that we have included here also made an impressive list.

Those just missing out included Brendan Ingle, Bobby Knutt, Sir John Brown and Vikram Singh Barn.

Below we list and detail those who made the top places, in reverse order, finishing with your choice for the greatest Sheffielder.

Who are the 17 greatest Sheffielders?

16= Johnny Nelson Boxer Johnny Nelson, joint 16th, held the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight title from 1999 to 2006, the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time. One of his world champions belts is in Sheffield museum. He was awarded the MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to boxing and to young people in South Yorkshire. He received 1.3 per cent of the vote.

16= Millie Bright Soccer star Millie Bright, from Killamarsh, just on the border of Sheffield and Derbyshire, was one of the England Women's Euro 22 team which won the tournament when it was held in England. She received 1.3 per cent of the vote.

13 = David Blunkett Blind from birth, former Home secretary David Blunkett took joint 13th place. He overcame his disability to rise to the top in politics, becoming Sheffield Council leader and then and MP, before serving as education secretary and home secretary in a Labour Government. He received 1.9 per cent of the votes.