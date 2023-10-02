Tickets for the event will go on sale this week.

The touring Rotherham rock band, The Reytons, have announced a huge "homecoming" show to 20,000 fans in the heart of their South Yorkshire home town.

The band will take to Clifton Park, Rotherham, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, for what will be their biggest headline show to date.

The announcement comes after their sold-out 12,500 capacity show in Sheffield's Utilita Arena over the weekend. The Steel City show was the first in a lengthy British tour, which will end in Hull in November 2023.

The Reytons have announced a "MASSIVE" outdoor show in their hometown of Rotherham. They will perform in front of 20,000 in Clifton Park. (Photo courtesy of The Reytons

The outdoor adventure in Clifton Park will come after the release of their highly-anticipated third album, Ballad Of A Bystander, in January 2024 - a year after they topped the Official UK Album Chart with their second album, What's Rock and Roll?.

The general sale for the 20,000 capacity Clifton Park show will begin at 10am this Friday (October 6, 2023). It will be the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in Rotherham, and the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

The park was referenced in The Reytons track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

It will be a full circle moment for The Reytons.