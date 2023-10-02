News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United stars’ stance on Hecky’s future revealed after West Ham defeat
Police seal off street and part of city park
SWFC fan due in court over 'Bradley Lowery' photo
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

The Reytons Clifton Park: Rotherham band to play massive outdoor show to 20,000 in home town

Tickets for the event will go on sale this week.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The touring Rotherham rock band, The Reytons, have announced a huge "homecoming" show to 20,000 fans in the heart of their South Yorkshire home town.

The band will take to Clifton Park, Rotherham, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, for what will be their biggest headline show to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement comes after their sold-out 12,500 capacity show in Sheffield's Utilita Arena over the weekend. The Steel City show was the first in a lengthy British tour, which will end in Hull in November 2023.

Most Popular

    The Reytons have announced a "MASSIVE" outdoor show in their hometown of Rotherham. They will perform in front of 20,000 in Clifton Park. (Photo courtesy of The ReytonsThe Reytons have announced a "MASSIVE" outdoor show in their hometown of Rotherham. They will perform in front of 20,000 in Clifton Park. (Photo courtesy of The Reytons
    The Reytons have announced a "MASSIVE" outdoor show in their hometown of Rotherham. They will perform in front of 20,000 in Clifton Park. (Photo courtesy of The Reytons

    The outdoor adventure in Clifton Park will come after the release of their highly-anticipated third album, Ballad Of A Bystander, in January 2024 - a year after they topped the Official UK Album Chart with their second album, What's Rock and Roll?.

    The general sale for the 20,000 capacity Clifton Park show will begin at 10am this Friday (October 6, 2023). It will be the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in Rotherham, and the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

    The park was referenced in The Reytons track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

    It will be a full circle moment for The Reytons.

    40,000 tickets have been sold for the British tour so far, with the few remaining tickets available on www.thereytons.com.

    Related topics:Clifton ParkRotherhamTickets