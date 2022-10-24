Rotherham indie band The Reytons have announced their biggest show to date and it will take place in Sheffield. They will be performing at the Utilita Arena in 2023.

The news was teased on social media over the weekend and it’s the first gig to be announced in 2023. Needless to say it won’t be the last but it may well remain the biggest.

The Reytons will head to the Utilita Arena on September 30, 2023. The headline gig is a huge event for the band and comes six years since their first ever headline show. The band have several shows at venues around the UK throughout the remainder of the year.

The Reytons second album, titled ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’ will be released on January 27, 2023. This will follow on from their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ which saw the band explode onto the wider music scene back in 2021.

On social media, the band said: “When we headlined our first gig in 2017, that was more than enough. 6 years later, after selling out every single show in the city of Sheffield… there’s only 1 room left to do.

“On the 30th September 2023 we take on the Arena!!! This will undoubtedly be the biggest night of our lives, and we can’t wait to share it with you…” Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets to the gig in Sheffield next year.

How to get tickets to see The Reytons in Sheffield

Tickets for the Utilita Arena show in Sheffield go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday October 28. You will be able to join a virtual queue on the website in the lead up to 10am and once tickets have gone on sale you will be allocated a place.