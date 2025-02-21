Sheffield snooker: Amey issues statement on ‘farm track’ to players' hotel ahead of World Championships
Private contractor Amey is re-laying the carriageway and pavements on Kenwood Road, Nether Edge.
It comes 11 months after resident Ian France claimed snooker stars who stay at the Kenwood Hall Hotel must be afraid the potholes would damage their cars.
At the time, he alleged Kenwood Road had been “overlooked” for resurfacing since a protest over removing a street tree nine years ago. And repairs were “piecemeal and random.”
Sheffield City Council responded saying Kenwood Road was in phase three of six highway consultations stemming from the street tree dispute.
Amey is the authority’s private sector roads contractor.
In a statement, Amey said after Kenwood Road, it would resurface the roundabout serving Kenwood, Kenwood Park and Rundle roads and Kenwood Bank.
Meanwhile, work to resurface the pavements and carriageway on Kenwood Park Road, which started in January, is almost complete.
The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from April 19 to May 5 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield city centre.
