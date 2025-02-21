The road to a hotel popular with snooker players is being resurfaced ahead of the World Championships in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private contractor Amey is re-laying the carriageway and pavements on Kenwood Road, Nether Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes 11 months after resident Ian France claimed snooker stars who stay at the Kenwood Hall Hotel must be afraid the potholes would damage their cars.

Kenwood Road is being resurfaced ahead of this year's World Snooker Championships. | NW

At the time, he alleged Kenwood Road had been “overlooked” for resurfacing since a protest over removing a street tree nine years ago. And repairs were “piecemeal and random.”

Sheffield City Council responded saying Kenwood Road was in phase three of six highway consultations stemming from the street tree dispute.

Amey is the authority’s private sector roads contractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Amey said after Kenwood Road, it would resurface the roundabout serving Kenwood, Kenwood Park and Rundle roads and Kenwood Bank.

Kenwood Road in April 2024. | google

Meanwhile, work to resurface the pavements and carriageway on Kenwood Park Road, which started in January, is almost complete.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from April 19 to May 5 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield city centre.