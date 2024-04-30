Watch as mounted police officers control their horses while on patrol at the World Snooker in Sheffield
After horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through central London last week, visitors were reassured to see the massive beasts tightly reined
Two officers on huge horses took control of their steeds as they set off on patrol in Sheffield city centre.
The riders steadied their mounts on Suffolk Street by the town hall before heading down Norfolk Street and on to Tudor Square, which is the focus of World Snooker activities.
After horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through central London last week, snooker fans were reassured to see the massive beasts under tight control.
