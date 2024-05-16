Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"It's all about the money. Anyone who thinks otherwise is having themselves on"

Sheffield already has venues that could hold a bigger World Snooker audience but some fans fear the city will lose the tournament due to another factor - money.

The city has the English Institute of Sport, Ponds Forge, Sheffield Arena and the O2 Academy on Arundel Gate, all of which can hold many more fans than the 980-seat Crucible.

Sheffield City Council has an agreement with World Snooker to host the tournament until 2027.

But Sheffield cannot compete with the Saudis and Chinese for prize money, fans believe.

The issue was debated on The Star’s Facebook page in response to former World Snooker Tour boss Barry Hearn calling for a bigger venue “for the fans and the players,” adding: “We've been saying this for many years and we're looking to Sheffield City Council to do it."

Same Heeley said the city had “loads of big venues if that was the only issue.”

He added: “They already hold the qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport which could seat 3,000 easy. Or Ponds Forge where they have held other qualifying events. Or Sheffield Arena where they recently filmed Gladiators. Now the O2. Take yer pick Bazza, but none of them will have as good an atmosphere as the Crucible!”

Nicky Marshall cut to the chase: "It's all about the money. Anyone who thinks otherwise is having themselves on. It'll be gone in a couple of years so make the most of it while you can.”

Garry Bates agreed: “Stop all the speculation, it’s going to Saudi Arabia. It’s all about the money.”

Paul Weston echoed them both: “Mr Barry Hearn knows full well that it's not about the capacity, it's about the amount of money that would come his way, along with various snooker players, by holding the world snooker championships in countries Saudi Arabia who are prepared to pay huge amounts”

Stephen Harrison was in favour of converting the O2 Academy, which has been closed since September after crumbly concrete tests.

He said: “Crack on and get this through ASAP. This is an ideal location keeping the spirit of snooker in Sheffield. Unfortunately the size will mean we lose the intimacy of the Crucible and the magical atmosphere but I suppose this would be just about acceptable - better than going abroad.”

But James William felt it had to stay at the Crucible.

“The history is within that building. The only option I can see is raising the roof to increase capacity.

“It's not just the money that the world champs brings into the city that week that needs considering. All of the snooker clubs around the city would suffer if Sheffield lost the world champs.

“The prize money needs to increase especially for the runner up. If you listen to the interviews, the top players and ex-world champs are happy for it to stay, generally. It's the runner-ups that are calling for more prize money.”

Dominic Dominic was among many concerned about venues being too big.

“And how are we supposed to see the table from the back seats? Any bigger than the Crucible and you will be too far away and have to watch on giant tv screens.