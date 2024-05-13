Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'The answer is staring at the Crucible from across the road'

Sheffield could host the World Snooker Championships in a new arena across the road from the Crucible, it has been suggested to South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard.

The site of the 02 Academy on Arundel Gate would be the perfect place for a 2,500 seat purpose-built venue for the snooker, and concerts all year, said fan Rob Molnar.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate would be a good site for a snooker arena, some believe. Inset: South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard.

It comes amid debate about the future of the finals. The Crucible has the contract until 2027.

Former World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has called for a 3,000-seater stadium in the city.

Former world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan has called for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The O2 Academy closed in September for crumbly concrete tests and has not reopened.

After the final was won by Kyren Wilson, Mr Coppard posted on his Facebook page: “Sheffield is the Home of Snooker.”

Rob Molnar replied: “The answer is staring at the Crucible from across the road. Here's an idea - flatten the O2 Academy (seeing as its now unusable) and build a new 2500/3000 seat purpose-built arena to be the new home of the World Snooker Championship and concerts all year round.

“You could even call it The New Crucible. It could get built in time for the 2028 Championship. Seems obvious to me.”

But others had different ideas. Paul Weston said the new 3,000-capacity Park Community Arena in Attercliffe should be considered.

He added: “But it won't be because Barry Hearn knows full well that it's not about the capacity it's about the amount of money that would come his way by holding the world snooker championship in Saudi Arabia.”

Jamie Lunn said: “The only thing that the Saudis and the Hearns want to see is Sullivan in the final every year and the big names. Not the actual players that commit their family’s lives and their own into the sport and get there via the qualifiers. Every sport is a business now. Such a shame really.”

Others were focused on the intimate atmosphere of the 980-capacity Crucible.

Maggie Young said: “There seems an idea that the intensity of emotions arises from it being in a smaller venue. Would this be the same in Saudi Arabia, even if a bigger venue?”

Tony Turton said: “I can't see the point of having a 3,000-seater snooker stadium, it would be like watching ants. They would probably put big screens up, might as well watch it on television.”

Susan Allott agreed: “Trouble is everyone will need opera glasses to see anywhere with more than 1,000 people. Sheffield is where it should be Oliver.”

Mr Coppard responded: “Together with Sheffield Council we’ll do everything we can to keep it here.”

Former sports minister and Sheffield MP Richard Caborn, put forward a plan to the city council for a 4,000 seat venue that could host concerts, exhibitions, conferences and World Snooker, in 2022.

Former Sheffield MP and sports minister, Richard Caborn (photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire). The Crucible is home to World Snooker until 2027.

He said the bus station on Pond Street and a site off Dixon Lane near Park Square roundabout were possible locations. And it could be erected in 18 months using off-site construction methods.

This week he told The Star it “went out to consultation” at the council but had since lost touch with it.

In response, Sheffield City Council said they had “no further comment to make” about a new city centre venue.

Chief executive Kate Josephs, said earlier: “Our priority is to ensure that everyone has the best possible experience here in Sheffield, whether that be the players, the visitors or our local residents.

“We are in regular contact with World Snooker Tour and meet with them before, during and after each tournament – we will continue to have conversations with them about a way forward that works for us all.”

In September, O2 Academy Sheffield said it would be “temporarily closed as a precautionary measure while detailed surveys are carried out further to recent guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).”

It added: “O2 Academy Sheffield is a landmark 1960s entertainment venue in the city. The safety of our employees, performers and visitors is of paramount importance, and this cautionary approach is being taken by many other live entertainment buildings and theatres across the country.