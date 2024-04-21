Watch: Experience the buzz in Sheffield at the start of the World Snooker Championship
The city lays claim to being the home of world snooker
World Snooker returned to Sheffield bringing fans and a buzz to the city centre.
The Star took in the atmosphere as the first players broke off in the Crucible.
The number of people out and about was further swelled by Sheffield United playing at home and decent weather.
