Watch: Experience the buzz in Sheffield at the start of the World Snooker Championship

The city lays claim to being the home of world snooker
By David Walsh
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

World Snooker returned to Sheffield bringing fans and a buzz to the city centre.

The Star took in the atmosphere as the first players broke off in the Crucible.

The number of people out and about was further swelled by Sheffield United playing at home and decent weather

Related topics:SheffieldWorld Snooker ChampionshipWeatherSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.