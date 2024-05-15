Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation has spelled out the level of interest - and competition - from overseas

Sheffield Arena is emerging as a strong contender for World Snooker after bosses spelled out the the competition from overseas - including 10,000 spectators at an event in Hong Kong.

The 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena on Broughton Lane is better known for its sell out rock and pop concerts and top flight ice hockey with the Steelers.

Sheffield Steelers play Guildford Flames at the 12,500-capacity Utilita Arena. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But it could be the only venue that meets the ambitions of World Snooker Tour, which is locked in talks with Sheffield City Council about the championship’s future. A contract to host the world championship at the Crucible ends in 2027.

Simon Brownell, chief executive of World Snooker Tour, told The Star one option was to find a new venue in Sheffield that “meets our requirements and specifications.”

They include capacity, transport, hotels and restaurants close by, and space to develop a “fan experience” for the “tens of thousands” who attend the tournament every year.

Another option is to listen to offers from around the world.

He said: “We have a huge and dedicated fan base, not only across the UK but also Europe, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Middle East. As a sport we have grown fantastically in recent years, for example the Masters in London has become a complete sell out from start to finish with an incredible atmosphere.

“We have also seen that in Germany at the Tempodrom and in China we recently staged an event in Yushan with over 2,000 in the audience. In 2022 in Hong Kong we had just shy of 10,000 in the audience. So we want to make sure that where we are growing all of our events worldwide, the World Championship keeps pace with that.”

The third option is to stay at the 980-capacity Crucible “a venue that we love,” but which has “limitations we would have to innovate around and try to address.”

He added: “The first priority is to make sure that whatever option we go with, it is financially viable and feasible. Our number one option is to work with Sheffield City and try to find a solution.

“I need to also look in the eye of the players on the tour and make sure we have done the best job possible for them. They are incredibly dedicated to this sport and they deserve reward and recognition for all of those efforts. It’s the job of our board to make sure we deliver those rewards.”

Posting on The Star’s X account, Martin Nicholson said: “Why don’t they just play the final – perhaps even the semi-finals - at Sheffield Arena? If necessary only using half of it, it can sit up to 11,000 people. It’s convenient for the motorway and transport links but isn’t the Crucible!”

In response, Jenny said: “You'd need opera glasses to see the cue ball. The Crucible is great for snooker, even the back rows there are a struggle to see.”

The O2 Academy site on Arundel Gate has been suggested as a location and former sports minister Richard Caborn said he submitted a report to the city council proposing a new arena on the Pond Street bus station or off Dixon Lane near Park Square roundabout,

Matchroom Sport Group owns 51 per cent of World Snooker Tour and will approve any final decision. Earlier this month president Barry Hearn said: “We need to have a bigger venue. for the fans, for the players, than the one that we've got now. We've been saying this for many years and we're looking to Sheffield City Council to do it."

In response to discussion about a new venue, Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs told the BBC: "Just expecting local government to find that is a hard thing to expect given the constraints we're under.”

In April, Sheffield City Council said: “We have an agreement with World Snooker to host the tournament until 2027.

“We are working with World Snooker on a new agreement for the event to remain in Sheffield.