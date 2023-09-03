This retro photo gallery shows some of the best moments of the 90s in Sheffield, from fans going wild for Neighbours heart-throb Jason Donovan at Sheffield City Hall in 1990 to the legendary Gatecrasher New Year's Eve Party which brought the decade to a close in euphoric style.

It's hard to believe nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the 1990s, but the memories of a great decade in Sheffield live on.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Noel Edmonds with his House Party ruled the airwaves during the 90s, with both making appearances in Sheffield, at Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.

The decade was soundtracked by Britpop, including Sheffield's own Pulp, who gave Blur and Oasis a run for their money, but Def Leppard proved they still had it when they rocked the city once again.

With plenty of alpine fun at the Ski Village, Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in space, 'Prince' Naseem Hamed strutting his stuff in the ring, and The Full Monty riding high at the box office, the 90s were quite the time to be alive in Sheffield.

Sure, the 80s had their good points and there was plenty to enjoy about the 70s too, but these photos make a compelling case for the 1990s being the best era.

1 . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were huge in the 90s and remain popular with children today. The heroes in a half shell are seen here entertaining the crowd at Meadowhall Savacentre in September 1990

2 . Castle and Sheaf Markets Crowds enjoying entertainment at Sheffield's Castle and Sheaf Markets in September 1990

3 . Barrel push A barrel push outside the Noah's Ark Pub in Crookes, Sheffield, in May 1990 for Telethon 90, a 27-hour charity extravaganza at Concord Sports Centre